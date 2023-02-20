United Maritime Corporation [USEA] is -8.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2023 that United Maritime Announces the Date for the 2022 Fourth Quarter and for the Period from the Commencement of Operations (July 6, 2022) to December 31, 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Earnings Release: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Before Market Open in New YorkConference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

United Maritime Corporation represents 8.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.40 million with the latest information. USEA stock price has been found in the range of $2.96 to $3.0683.

If compared to the average trading volume of 470.14K shares, USEA reached a trading volume of 105722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for USEA stock

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, USEA shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Maritime Corporation [USEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.42 and a Gross Margin at +51.99. United Maritime Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.86.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Maritime Corporation [USEA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.67% of USEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEA stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 62,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 32,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in USEA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in USEA stock with ownership of nearly -76.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 96,104 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 39,034 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 33,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,974 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 28,574 shares during the same period.