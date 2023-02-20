UBS lifts Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE: RCI] gained 0.78% or 0.38 points to close at $49.09 with a heavy trading volume of 227114 shares. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor Extend Outside Date of Proposed Transactions to March 31, 2023.

Companies continue to work with ISED for approval of spectrum license transfer from Shaw to Videotron.

It opened the trading session at $48.79, the shares rose to $49.20 and dropped to $48.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCI points out that the company has recorded 8.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 332.97K shares, RCI reached to a volume of 227114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCI shares is $54.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rogers Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rogers Communications Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCI in the course of the last twelve months was 58.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for RCI stock

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, RCI shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.21, while it was recorded at 48.86 for the last single week of trading, and 45.47 for the last 200 days.

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Rogers Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rogers Communications Inc. go to 7.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]

There are presently around $11,298 million, or 79.00% of RCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCI stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 37,382,832, which is approximately 5.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 22,847,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in RCI stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.02 billion in RCI stock with ownership of nearly -16.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rogers Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE:RCI] by around 19,231,842 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 22,509,593 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 188,417,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,158,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,346,049 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,595 shares during the same period.