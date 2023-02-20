Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] Stock trading around $26.93 per share: What’s Next?

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: THR] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Thermon Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Revenue Up 21%; Raising Full Year Guidance.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) (“Thermon”), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter (“Q3 2023”) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“Fiscal 2023”).

A sum of 187939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 191.78K shares. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $27.21 and dropped to a low of $26.74 until finishing in the latest session at $26.93.

The one-year THR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for THR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THR shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for THR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for THR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

THR Stock Performance Analysis:

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, THR shares gained by 25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.80 for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.10, while it was recorded at 27.03 for the last single week of trading, and 18.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

THR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $858 million, or 97.60% of THR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,194,907, which is approximately 4.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 3,121,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.07 million in THR stocks shares; and VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $81.3 million in THR stock with ownership of nearly -5.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:THR] by around 2,780,195 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,818,631 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,269,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,868,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,916 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 184,856 shares during the same period.