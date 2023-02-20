The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 billion, up 27.88% YTD: What’s Next?

The Shyft Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHYF] gained 0.28% or 0.09 points to close at $31.79 with a heavy trading volume of 226266 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that The Shyft Group Invests in Michigan to Build Blue Arc All-Electric Commercial Vehicles.

Blue Arc EV Solutions.

$16 million investment to expand its engineering and manufacturing campus in Charlotte, Mich.

It opened the trading session at $31.90, the shares rose to $31.95 and dropped to $31.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHYF points out that the company has recorded 15.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 202.77K shares, SHYF reached to a volume of 226266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHYF shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for The Shyft Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for The Shyft Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Shyft Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for SHYF stock

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, SHYF shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.65, while it was recorded at 31.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Shyft Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.39.

The Shyft Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Shyft Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]

There are presently around $935 million, or 87.00% of SHYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHYF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,433,861, which is approximately 5.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 2,062,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.56 million in SHYF stocks shares; and ABRDN PLC, currently with $63.25 million in SHYF stock with ownership of nearly -1.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Shyft Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in The Shyft Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHYF] by around 3,621,346 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,487,746 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 23,302,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,411,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHYF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,205,819 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 560,859 shares during the same period.