The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB] gain 24.12% so far this year. What now?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NYSE: NTB] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $37.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Butterfield Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:.

Net income of $63.1 million, or $1.26 per share, and core net income1 of $63.2 million, or $1.27 per share.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited represents 49.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.89 billion with the latest information. NTB stock price has been found in the range of $36.73 to $37.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 144.87K shares, NTB reached a trading volume of 180319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTB shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13.

Trading performance analysis for NTB stock

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, NTB shares gained by 20.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.97, while it was recorded at 36.36 for the last single week of trading, and 32.51 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NTB]

Positions in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited [NYSE:NTB] by around 1,746,755 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,299,015 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,505,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,551,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,121 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,030 shares during the same period.