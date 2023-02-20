TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] moved down -1.60: Why It’s Important

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRR] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that TCR² Therapeutics to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 23.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCRR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.88, which means current price is +29.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 285.82K shares, TCRR reached a trading volume of 102285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRR shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $55 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $8, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on TCRR stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TCRR shares from 45 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

How has TCRR stock performed recently?

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, TCRR shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1889, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0626 for the last 200 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]

There are presently around $26 million, or 66.00% of TCRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRR stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,050,865, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,370,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 million in TCRR stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.37 million in TCRR stock with ownership of nearly -26.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRR] by around 1,382,144 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,568,861 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,275,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,226,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,407 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,884,486 shares during the same period.