Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The company report on November 3, 2022 that Talis Biomedical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

“During the third quarter, we made further progress in manufacturing the Talis One™ platform and returned to our original focus on Women’s and Sexual Health, where there remains a large unmet need for infectious disease testing at the point of care. To address these significant opportunities, we are immediately directing our efforts on the pursuit of 510(k) clearances for our highly differentiated platform and the development of multiple assay panels,” said Rob Kelley, chief executive officer at Talis. “With demonstrated manufacturing capabilities to support the development and commercialization of Talis One, plans for an expanded test menu, and a strong cash position we are confident in our pathway to deliver growth and value.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.593, the shares rose to $0.624 and dropped to $0.571, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLIS points out that the company has recorded -36.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 113.46K shares, TLIS reached to a volume of 106356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Talis Biomedical Corporation stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLIS shares from 13 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talis Biomedical Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Trading performance analysis for TLIS stock

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, TLIS shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5524, while it was recorded at 0.6083 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7442 for the last 200 days.

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.73.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Talis Biomedical Corporation go to 47.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]

There are presently around $8 million, or 47.30% of TLIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLIS stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 7,624,835, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC, holding 2,235,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in TLIS stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $0.69 million in TLIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talis Biomedical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Talis Biomedical Corporation [NASDAQ:TLIS] by around 203,897 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 169,716 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,368,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,742,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLIS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,042 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 81,891 shares during the same period.