Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $55

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: TCMD] price surged by 1.89 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Tactile Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2022.

Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 21st to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13736241. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

A sum of 187168 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 178.46K shares. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $14.16 and dropped to a low of $13.52 until finishing in the latest session at $14.02.

The one-year TCMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.91. The average equity rating for TCMD stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCMD shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TCMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCMD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TCMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.68. With this latest performance, TCMD shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +71.59. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TCMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. go to 5.00%.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [TCMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $240 million, or 85.80% of TCMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,243,442, which is approximately 7.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,218,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.08 million in TCMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.82 million in TCMD stock with ownership of nearly -43.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:TCMD] by around 3,389,871 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,290,027 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,432,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,112,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCMD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,359 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 547,014 shares during the same period.