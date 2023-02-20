Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [NASDAQ: SPNS] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $21.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that South African Insurer Hollard Group Risk Implements Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation for Life & Pensions.

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions will improve HGR’s position in market and is Sapiens’ first Group Risk implementation in South Africa.

Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the full launch of its cloud-first Life core platform CoreSuite for Life & Pensions with South Africa’s Hollard Group Risk (HGR), a division of Hollard Life Insurance Company Limited. The announcement marks Sapiens’ first Group Risk implementation in South Africa.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. represents 55.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. SPNS stock price has been found in the range of $21.41 to $21.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 122.33K shares, SPNS reached a trading volume of 101369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPNS shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SPNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPNS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SPNS stock

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, SPNS shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 22.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.41. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.60.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [SPNS]

There are presently around $300 million, or 24.10% of SPNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,533,303, which is approximately 7.28% of the company’s market cap and around 71.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,292,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.04 million in SPNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.48 million in SPNS stock with ownership of nearly 7.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. [NASDAQ:SPNS] by around 2,285,607 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,410,104 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,133,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,828,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPNS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 915,241 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 173,202 shares during the same period.