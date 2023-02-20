Rosenblatt lifts Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avid Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AVID] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $30.83 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Avid Delivers New Era of Openness with Scripting Software Development Kit for Pro Tools.

Pro Tools Scripting SDK enables developers to increase efficiency and streamline audio workflows by creating apps that automate repetitive tasks.

Avid Technology Inc. represents 44.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.34 billion with the latest information. AVID stock price has been found in the range of $30.38 to $31.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 217.31K shares, AVID reached a trading volume of 226246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVID shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVID stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Avid Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Avid Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $42, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AVID stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVID shares from 14 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Technology Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVID in the course of the last twelve months was 33.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AVID stock

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, AVID shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.42, while it was recorded at 30.92 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +62.83. Avid Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Avid Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Technology Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 91.10% of AVID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVID stocks are: IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,131,793, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,543,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.89 million in AVID stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $134.06 million in AVID stock with ownership of nearly -3.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AVID] by around 1,027,868 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 2,289,900 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 34,978,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,296,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVID stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,398 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 237,592 shares during the same period.