ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $1.50

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RWLK] closed the trading session at $0.79 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7814, while the highest price level was $0.80. The company report on February 16, 2023 that ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.93 percent and weekly performance of -5.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 210.63K shares, RWLK reached to a volume of 98713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWLK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2016, representing the official price target for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWLK stock. On May 22, 2015, analysts increased their price target for RWLK shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, RWLK shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8168, while it was recorded at 0.8017 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9170 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.12 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -213.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.74.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.30% of RWLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 1,071,317, which is approximately -3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 12.81% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 697,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in RWLK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in RWLK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RWLK] by around 412,815 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 424,971 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,911,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,749,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWLK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,468 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 154,413 shares during the same period.