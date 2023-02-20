RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] – find out why.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.11%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Amneal to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 2, 2023.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday March 2, 2023, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2023.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com.

Over the last 12 months, AMRX stock dropped by -49.90%. The one-year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.35. The average equity rating for AMRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $750.65 million, with 151.39 million shares outstanding and 118.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, AMRX stock reached a trading volume of 411815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $4 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRX stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMRX shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AMRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.81. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -12.10%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $249 million, or 66.90% of AMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 21,521,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,048,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.71 million in AMRX stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $29.96 million in AMRX stock with ownership of nearly -23.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX] by around 17,125,464 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 15,431,206 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 69,746,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,302,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,103 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,215,721 shares during the same period.