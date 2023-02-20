RBC Capital Mkts lifts City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE: CIO] loss -1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $9.18 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that City Office REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“the Company”), today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions to holders of the Company’s common stock and 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”). The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company. Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2022 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below.

The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 178587101.

City Office REIT Inc. represents 41.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $360.41 million with the latest information. CIO stock price has been found in the range of $9.16 to $9.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 289.02K shares, CIO reached a trading volume of 224194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIO shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for City Office REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for City Office REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for City Office REIT Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78.

City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, CIO shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for City Office REIT Inc. [CIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.26 and a Gross Margin at +29.70. City Office REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +295.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for City Office REIT Inc. go to 9.00%.

There are presently around $276 million, or 78.90% of CIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,100,716, which is approximately -4.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,297,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.27 million in CIO stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $17.19 million in CIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in City Office REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE:CIO] by around 2,205,253 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,777,870 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,058,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,041,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,362 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 809,319 shares during the same period.