Raymond James slashes price target on Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] – find out why.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $82.24 during the day while it closed the day at $81.46. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2023.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® restaurants and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop®, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on March 1, 2023 before the stock market opens.

In conjunction with this announcement, Dine Brands will also host a conference call on 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) that morning to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at the Events and Presentations page under the site’s Investors section at https://investors.dinebrands.com/.

Dine Brands Global Inc. stock has also gained 6.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIN stock has inclined by 12.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.03% and gained 26.10% year-on date.

The market cap for DIN stock reached $1.29 billion, with 15.38 million shares outstanding and 15.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.83K shares, DIN reached a trading volume of 410835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIN shares is $87.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dine Brands Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $105 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dine Brands Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $90, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on DIN stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIN shares from 99 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dine Brands Global Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DIN stock trade performance evaluation

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, DIN shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.69, while it was recorded at 79.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.76 for the last 200 days.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.13. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dine Brands Global Inc. go to 6.33%.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 98.20% of DIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,423,273, which is approximately 2.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,965,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.15 million in DIN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $140.98 million in DIN stock with ownership of nearly 0.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN] by around 1,646,153 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 1,609,606 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 11,947,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,203,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,810 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 527,494 shares during the same period.