Polaris Inc. [PII] moved down -0.42: Why It’s Important

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $121.38 during the day while it closed the day at $119.30. The company report on February 15, 2023 that POLARIS SLINGSHOT PARTNERS WITH ROUSH® PERFORMANCE ON SPECIAL EDITION MODEL.

New ROUSH® Edition Designed with Racetrack Attitude for Drivers Who Want to WinOver the Streets & Draw Envious Stares.

ROUSH® Edition Represents First-Ever Cross-Branded Slingshot and Touts Perfect Blend of Style & Performance, Packed with Exclusive ROUSH® Branding & Premium Componentry.

Polaris Inc. stock has also gained 3.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PII stock has inclined by 9.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.57% and gained 18.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PII stock reached $6.90 billion, with 59.20 million shares outstanding and 54.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.96K shares, PII reached a trading volume of 335945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $110, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

PII stock trade performance evaluation

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.75, while it was recorded at 118.73 for the last single week of trading, and 107.55 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.81 and a Gross Margin at +22.82. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.75.

Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,272 million, or 91.00% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,180,677, which is approximately 1.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,856,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.72 million in PII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $578.82 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 4,555,349 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 3,105,682 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 44,914,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,575,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,552,359 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 485,774 shares during the same period.