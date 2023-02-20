Piper Sandler lifts Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ: SNBR] gained 0.50% or 0.17 points to close at $33.89 with a heavy trading volume of 400060 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Sleep Number Honored with American Cancer Society’s 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year Award.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The wellness technology leader has supported ACS’s mission through joint research, funding and support of its Hope Lodges.

The company will encourage cancer screenings and donate to ACS during Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

It opened the trading session at $33.34, the shares rose to $34.50 and dropped to $32.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNBR points out that the company has recorded -27.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 368.33K shares, SNBR reached to a volume of 400060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNBR shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sleep Number Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $80 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sleep Number Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $88, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SNBR stock. On February 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNBR shares from 65 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sleep Number Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNBR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for SNBR stock

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, SNBR shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 35.77 for the last 200 days.

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.36. Sleep Number Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Sleep Number Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sleep Number Corporation go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]

There are presently around $757 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,578,848, which is approximately 4.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,394,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.14 million in SNBR stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $72.56 million in SNBR stock with ownership of nearly 0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sleep Number Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ:SNBR] by around 1,830,304 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 2,304,480 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,206,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,341,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNBR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,632 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 422,428 shares during the same period.