PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $5.50

PennantPark Investment Corporation [NYSE: PNNT] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 8, 2023 that PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces 12.1% Increase of Its Quarterly Distribution to $0.185 per Share and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

HIGHLIGHTS Quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share amounts).

A sum of 402115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 399.82K shares. PennantPark Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $5.77 and dropped to a low of $5.68 until finishing in the latest session at $5.74.

The one-year PNNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.28. The average equity rating for PNNT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNNT shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for PennantPark Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $6.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for PennantPark Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on PNNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennantPark Investment Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

PNNT Stock Performance Analysis:

PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, PNNT shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PennantPark Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.54. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.89.

PNNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennantPark Investment Corporation go to 34.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation [PNNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138 million, or 36.44% of PNNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNNT stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,843,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.93% of the total institutional ownership; ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,438,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.0 million in PNNT stocks shares; and CALLODINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $10.76 million in PNNT stock with ownership of nearly 1.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in PennantPark Investment Corporation [NYSE:PNNT] by around 3,902,371 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,312,123 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,849,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,064,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNNT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,365 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 821,897 shares during the same period.