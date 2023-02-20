Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 billion, up 7.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: PCTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.87%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 2023 Recurring & Other Revenue of $256.4 million, up 31% year-over-year.

Q2 2023 Total Revenue of $273.0 million, up 39% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, PCTY stock rose by 0.67%. The one-year Paylocity Holding Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.72. The average equity rating for PCTY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.78 billion, with 55.72 million shares outstanding and 40.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.83K shares, PCTY stock reached a trading volume of 404697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCTY shares is $278.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCTY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Paylocity Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Paylocity Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $205, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on PCTY stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PCTY shares from 220 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paylocity Holding Corporation is set at 9.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCTY in the course of the last twelve months was 61.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PCTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, PCTY shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.98, while it was recorded at 214.24 for the last single week of trading, and 209.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paylocity Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.33. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51.

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PCTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paylocity Holding Corporation go to 20.00%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,639 million, or 75.50% of PCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCTY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,780,587, which is approximately -25.419% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,475,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $936.76 million in PCTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $855.55 million in PCTY stock with ownership of nearly 2.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:PCTY] by around 5,079,885 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 5,022,356 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 31,171,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,273,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCTY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,261,467 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 366,261 shares during the same period.