Novanta Inc. [NOVT] is 20.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novanta Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVT] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $163.57. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 103071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novanta Inc. stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for NOVT stock reached $5.90 billion, with 35.73 million shares outstanding and 35.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.28K shares, NOVT reached a trading volume of 103071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novanta Inc. [NOVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVT shares is $154.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Novanta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Novanta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novanta Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOVT in the course of the last twelve months was 101.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has NOVT stock performed recently?

Novanta Inc. [NOVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, NOVT shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Novanta Inc. [NOVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.26, while it was recorded at 164.48 for the last single week of trading, and 137.80 for the last 200 days.

Novanta Inc. [NOVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novanta Inc. [NOVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Novanta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

Novanta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Novanta Inc. [NOVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novanta Inc. go to 3.50%.

Insider trade positions for Novanta Inc. [NOVT]

There are presently around $5,800 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,226,644, which is approximately 3.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,459,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.79 million in NOVT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $243.82 million in NOVT stock with ownership of nearly -5.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novanta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Novanta Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVT] by around 2,104,413 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 2,378,996 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,973,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,456,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,760 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 317,347 shares during the same period.