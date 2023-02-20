Northland Capital slashes price target on Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] – find out why.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: SRTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.98%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Sensus Healthcare Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Include Quarterly Revenues of $13.1 Million.

Full-year revenues increased 65% to $44.5 million.

Investments in technology and staff position Sensus for growth in 2023 and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, SRTS stock dropped by -30.02%. The one-year Sensus Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.2. The average equity rating for SRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $152.84 million, with 16.48 million shares outstanding and 12.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 289.54K shares, SRTS stock reached a trading volume of 183835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.40 to $4.25, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on SRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensus Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRTS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

SRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, SRTS shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensus Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 37.10% of SRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 727,236, which is approximately 22.457% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 672,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 million in SRTS stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.64 million in SRTS stock with ownership of nearly 64.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensus Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Sensus Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:SRTS] by around 1,679,546 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,117,706 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,601,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,398,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRTS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 745,939 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,194,075 shares during the same period.