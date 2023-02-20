National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $40

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NBHC] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.305 during the day while it closed the day at $42.16. The company report on January 24, 2023 that National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:.

National Bank Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBHC stock has declined by -13.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.09% and gained 0.21% year-on date.

The market cap for NBHC stock reached $1.58 billion, with 37.61 million shares outstanding and 36.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.42K shares, NBHC reached a trading volume of 190765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBHC shares is $47.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for National Bank Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for National Bank Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on NBHC stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NBHC shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Bank Holdings Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.56.

NBHC stock trade performance evaluation

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, NBHC shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.36, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Bank Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,399 million, or 80.20% of NBHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,511,868, which is approximately 23.26% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,081,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.07 million in NBHC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $128.76 million in NBHC stock with ownership of nearly 12.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Bank Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in National Bank Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NBHC] by around 5,031,155 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,504,671 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,652,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,188,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBHC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,221 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 463,838 shares during the same period.