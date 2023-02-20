MorphoSys AG [MOR] Revenue clocked in at $268.00 million, up 31.01% YTD: What’s Next?

MorphoSys AG [NASDAQ: MOR] closed the trading session at $4.69 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.65, while the highest price level was $4.87. The company report on January 9, 2023 that MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Expects Topline Data from Phase 3 Study of Pelabresib in Myelofibrosis in Early 2024.

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study – a global, randomized, double-blind clinical trial exploring pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, in combination with ruxolitinib as a first-line treatment for patients with myelofibrosis – are expected to be available in early 2024. The company previously communicated that these data were expected in the first half of 2024. Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, will provide further updates on the pelabresib program and the rest of the company’s oncology pipeline at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in San Francisco, CA.

“For patients with myelofibrosis, depth and durability of responses are limited with current first-line therapy. The latest Phase 2 data suggest pelabresib may have the potential to enhance the standard of care, reaffirming our confidence in the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study,” said Jean-Paul Kress. “We look forward to providing further updates on the pelabresib program and our other clinical programs during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.01 percent and weekly performance of -5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 159.26K shares, MOR reached to a volume of 189496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MorphoSys AG [MOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOR shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MorphoSys AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for MorphoSys AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MorphoSys AG is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44.

MOR stock trade performance evaluation

MorphoSys AG [MOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, MOR shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for MorphoSys AG [MOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

MorphoSys AG [MOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MorphoSys AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

MorphoSys AG [MOR]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in MorphoSys AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in MorphoSys AG [NASDAQ:MOR] by around 9,634,008 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 254,743 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,295,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,184,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,334,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,468 shares during the same period.