Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] – find out why.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: LOMA] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Loma Negra Reports 3Q22 results.

Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 (our “3Q22 Results”).

A sum of 186192 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 202.68K shares. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares reached a high of $6.91 and dropped to a low of $6.68 until finishing in the latest session at $6.76.

The one-year LOMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.29. The average equity rating for LOMA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOMA shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOMA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

LOMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, LOMA shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.10. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.46.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

LOMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima go to 0.20%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:LOMA] by around 1,001,269 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,810,916 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,007,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,819,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOMA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,306 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,108,220 shares during the same period.