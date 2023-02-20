Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] is 1.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MITK] gained 0.93% or 0.09 points to close at $9.81 with a heavy trading volume of 227985 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that ID R&D Awarded Patent for Continuous Biometric Authentication in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants.

The unique approach captures multiple biometrics in the background during chatbot communications to enhance security without complicating the user experience.

ID R&D has broken new ground in enabling frictionless biometric security, with a patent awarded for a novel approach to securing virtual assistant and chatbot sessions on a mobile device. The method involves the collection of multiple biometrics throughout a chat session without added prompts or tasks for the user. It provides a unique method to enable an intelligent chatbot to continuously confirm a person’s identity – and that they are in fact a live human being – while maintaining a natural user experience.

It opened the trading session at $9.72, the shares rose to $9.84 and dropped to $9.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MITK points out that the company has recorded -9.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 257.39K shares, MITK reached to a volume of 227985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITK shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitek Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitek Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MITK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitek Systems Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for MITK stock

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, MITK shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.39 and a Gross Margin at +86.86. Mitek Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.66.

Return on Total Capital for MITK is now 10.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.98. Additionally, MITK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mitek Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitek Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]

There are presently around $313 million, or 72.40% of MITK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITK stocks are: BLUE GROTTO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,076,219, which is approximately 7.812% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,335,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.73 million in MITK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.01 million in MITK stock with ownership of nearly 12.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitek Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MITK] by around 2,178,997 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,762,750 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 28,002,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,944,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,368 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 329,740 shares during the same period.