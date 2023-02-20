Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] Stock trading around $23.83 per share: What’s Next?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MIRM] gained 4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $23.83 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to FDA for LIVMARLI in Patients with Cholestatic Pruritus in Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis.

– sNDA submitted for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients two months of age and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

– Submission based on MARCH Phase 3 study with high statistical significance (p<0.0001) between LIVMARLI versus placebo, and 62% of itch severity scores reported as mild to none. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 36.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $864.79 million with the latest information. MIRM stock price has been found in the range of $22.79 to $23.975. If compared to the average trading volume of 338.00K shares, MIRM reached a trading volume of 226830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRM shares is $52.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $48, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on MIRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

Trading performance analysis for MIRM stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, MIRM shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 23.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]

There are presently around $795 million, or 94.80% of MIRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIRM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,186,243, which is approximately -0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,860,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.99 million in MIRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.92 million in MIRM stock with ownership of nearly 22.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MIRM] by around 5,095,075 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,921,310 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,335,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,352,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIRM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,587 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,008,033 shares during the same period.