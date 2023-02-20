Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, down -0.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MMSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Merit Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the New SCOUT® MD™ Surgical Guidance System.

Next-generation system helps improve surgical precision to enhance patient care in breast and other soft tissue cancer treatment.

Over the last 12 months, MMSI stock rose by 18.71%. The one-year Merit Medical Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for MMSI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.00 billion, with 56.84 million shares outstanding and 55.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.41K shares, MMSI stock reached a trading volume of 187399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMSI shares is $75.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Merit Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MMSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merit Medical Systems Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, MMSI shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.70, while it was recorded at 70.12 for the last single week of trading, and 62.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merit Medical Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MMSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merit Medical Systems Inc. go to 11.00%.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,837 million, or 97.90% of MMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,670,688, which is approximately -0.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,824,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.5 million in MMSI stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $260.99 million in MMSI stock with ownership of nearly -8.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merit Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Merit Medical Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MMSI] by around 2,632,695 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 2,745,153 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 49,463,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,840,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMSI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,430 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 206,804 shares during the same period.