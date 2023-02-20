Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] Stock trading around $157.71 per share: What’s Next?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: VAC] closed the trading session at $157.71 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $156.37, while the highest price level was $158.89. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock.

“We are pleased that our Board of Directors again approved a quarterly dividend to our shareholders, illustrating their continued confidence in our leisure focused business and growth strategy,” said John Geller, president & chief executive officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.18 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 400.20K shares, VAC reached to a volume of 401359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAC shares is $182.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $209, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on VAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.54.

VAC stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, VAC shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.10, while it was recorded at 160.94 for the last single week of trading, and 139.85 for the last 200 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation go to 37.76%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,104 million, or 85.30% of VAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,435,585, which is approximately -0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,335,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.11 million in VAC stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $423.28 million in VAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:VAC] by around 1,886,294 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,510 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 28,609,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,363,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 565,765 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 153,253 shares during the same period.