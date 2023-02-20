Market cap of United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] reaches 45.41M – now what?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -1.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.41. The company report on January 20, 2023 that US Antimony Provides November – December Operations Details.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC-the Company) provides the following bi-monthly (November & December) update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102824 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Antimony Corporation stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for UAMY stock reached $45.41 million, with 106.29 million shares outstanding and 84.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.55K shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 102824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4384, while it was recorded at 0.4228 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4128 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.97. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25.

United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.30% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,770,325, which is approximately 0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,628,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in UAMY stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $0.41 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,338,279 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 641,781 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 8,493,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,473,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,307 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 74,151 shares during the same period.