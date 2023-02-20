Market cap of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM] reaches 3.74B – now what?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: TFPM] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.02. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Triple Flag Completes Arrangement with Maverix.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX: TFPM) (NYSE: TFPM) and Maverix Metals Inc. (TSX: MMX) and (NYSE American: MMX) (“Maverix”) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Maverix by Triple Flag by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”).

In aggregate, Triple Flag issued 45.1 million common shares of the Company (the “Triple Flag Shares”) and paid US$86.7 million to former Maverix shareholders. The Triple Flag Shares issued pursuant to the Arrangement are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. With the completion of the Arrangement, existing Triple Flag and former Maverix shareholders are expected to own approximately 78% and 22% of the pro forma outstanding shares of Triple Flag, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102636 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for TFPM stock reached $3.74 billion, with 155.97 million shares outstanding and 21.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 118.01K shares, TFPM reached a trading volume of 102636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFPM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.70.

How has TFPM stock performed recently?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, TFPM shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

Earnings analysis for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. go to 2.11%.

Insider trade positions for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM]

There are presently around $2,210 million, or 69.66% of TFPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFPM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 129,917,637, which is approximately 0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 3.54% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 5,427,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.1 million in TFPM stocks shares; and WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, currently with $41.54 million in TFPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:TFPM] by around 6,399,510 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,005,133 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 149,215,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,619,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFPM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,405,299 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 939,418 shares during the same period.