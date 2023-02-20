Market cap of OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC] reaches 1.45B – now what?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: OCFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.07%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $52.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, and $21.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $142.6 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, as compared to $106.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):.

Over the last 12 months, OCFC stock rose by 7.71%. The one-year OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.62. The average equity rating for OCFC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.45 billion, with 58.68 million shares outstanding and 57.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 208.56K shares, OCFC stock reached a trading volume of 181571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFC shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on OCFC stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OCFC shares from 24 to 23.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OceanFirst Financial Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCFC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.37.

OCFC Stock Performance Analysis:

OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, OCFC shares gained by 18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OceanFirst Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.85. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

OCFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. go to 10.00%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. [OCFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,039 million, or 72.40% of OCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,343,546, which is approximately 15.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,383,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.24 million in OCFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.52 million in OCFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OceanFirst Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:OCFC] by around 4,163,231 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,526,322 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 34,559,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,248,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,955 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,099 shares during the same period.