Market cap of Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] reaches 2.56B – now what?

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE: KTB] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.27 during the day while it closed the day at $45.62. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Kontoor Brands Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

Kontoor Brands Inc. stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTB stock has inclined by 9.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.98% and gained 14.08% year-on date.

The market cap for KTB stock reached $2.56 billion, with 55.43 million shares outstanding and 54.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.38K shares, KTB reached a trading volume of 398977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTB shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kontoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kontoor Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $40, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on KTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kontoor Brands Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, KTB shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.22, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 39.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.83. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 167.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.69.

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kontoor Brands Inc. go to 2.50%.

There are presently around $2,809 million, or 95.20% of KTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTB stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 10,784,595, which is approximately -0.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,141,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.41 million in KTB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.58 million in KTB stock with ownership of nearly 2.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB] by around 2,999,687 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,917,999 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 48,658,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,576,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 951,611 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 605,172 shares during the same period.