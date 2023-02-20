Market cap of FormFactor Inc. [FORM] reaches 2.50B – now what?

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] closed the trading session at $31.57 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.32, while the highest price level was $32.51. The company report on February 8, 2023 that FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Delivers Q4 Revenue Above the Outlook Range, Sees Similar Overall Demand in Q1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 515.81K shares, FORM reached to a volume of 405194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FormFactor Inc. [FORM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORM shares is $33.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FormFactor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for FormFactor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on FORM stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FORM shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FormFactor Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

FORM stock trade performance evaluation

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, FORM shares gained by 26.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.12, while it was recorded at 32.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.10 for the last 200 days.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FormFactor Inc. [FORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +40.32. FormFactor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.00.

FormFactor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FormFactor Inc. [FORM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FormFactor Inc. go to 20.00%.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,347 million, or 97.10% of FORM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,320,464, which is approximately 4.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,021,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.8 million in FORM stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $220.26 million in FORM stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FormFactor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM] by around 6,915,228 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 6,257,256 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 61,177,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,350,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,317,177 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,304 shares during the same period.