Market cap of Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] reaches 1.23B – now what?

Employers Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.66%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full-Year Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 per Share.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EIG stock rose by 23.74%. The one-year Employers Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.56. The average equity rating for EIG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.23 billion, with 27.31 million shares outstanding and 26.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.92K shares, EIG stock reached a trading volume of 187011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIG shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Employers Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Employers Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Employers Holdings Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for EIG in the course of the last twelve months was 45.50.

EIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, EIG shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.99, while it was recorded at 43.73 for the last single week of trading, and 40.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Employers Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.56. Employers Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49.

EIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Employers Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,015 million, or 80.70% of EIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,860,948, which is approximately -3.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,210,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.64 million in EIG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $99.45 million in EIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Employers Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Employers Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EIG] by around 1,546,223 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,145,115 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,380,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,072,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,115 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 53,081 shares during the same period.