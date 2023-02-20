Market cap of Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] reaches 1.56B – now what?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CTKB] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Cytek® Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business from DiaSorin.

Sale of assets related to Flow Cytometry & Imaging (FCI) Business Unit.

Acquisition will expand Cytek’s product portfolio to include imaging and menu-based application driven flow cytometry to provide full cell analysis solutions to its customers.

A sum of 412164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 627.59K shares. Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $11.85 and dropped to a low of $11.52 until finishing in the latest session at $11.54.

The one-year CTKB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.06. The average equity rating for CTKB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTKB shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTKB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytek Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTKB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

CTKB Stock Performance Analysis:

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, CTKB shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTKB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cytek Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +61.86.

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $728 million, or 53.10% of CTKB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTKB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 13,381,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 8,684,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.22 million in CTKB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.56 million in CTKB stock with ownership of nearly 5.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytek Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Cytek Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CTKB] by around 4,112,245 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,205,577 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 56,738,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,056,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTKB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,605 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 287,128 shares during the same period.