Market cap of CorVel Corporation [CRVL] reaches 3.18B – now what?

CorVel Corporation [NASDAQ: CRVL] closed the trading session at $184.24 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $181.105, while the highest price level was $185.62. The company report on January 31, 2023 that CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 were $533 million, compared to $475 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 were $2.73, compared to $2.57 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.15K shares, CRVL reached to a volume of 101317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CorVel Corporation [CRVL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorVel Corporation is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CRVL stock trade performance evaluation

CorVel Corporation [CRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, CRVL shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.57 for CorVel Corporation [CRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.95, while it was recorded at 182.36 for the last single week of trading, and 153.81 for the last 200 days.

CorVel Corporation [CRVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorVel Corporation [CRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.84. CorVel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.46.

CorVel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CorVel Corporation [CRVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,603 million, or 52.30% of CRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRVL stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,902,318, which is approximately -2.272% of the company’s market cap and around 42.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,507,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.74 million in CRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.92 million in CRVL stock with ownership of nearly -3.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CorVel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in CorVel Corporation [NASDAQ:CRVL] by around 173,994 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 364,907 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 8,159,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,698,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRVL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,138 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 35,570 shares during the same period.