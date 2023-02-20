Market cap of Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] reaches 1.45B – now what?

Alkami Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALKT] closed the trading session at $15.72 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.59, while the highest price level was $16.39. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Alkami to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-870-4263 and internationally at 1-412-317-0790, using passcode 10175187. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.17K shares, ALKT reached to a volume of 190628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Alkami Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alkami Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ALKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkami Technology Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

ALKT stock trade performance evaluation

Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, ALKT shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.14 for the last 200 days.

Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. Alkami Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.63.

Alkami Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $801 million, or 56.20% of ALKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKT stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 18,729,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,634,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.13 million in ALKT stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $39.53 million in ALKT stock with ownership of nearly 0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkami Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Alkami Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALKT] by around 4,766,244 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,862,271 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,322,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,950,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,262,298 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 566,156 shares during the same period.