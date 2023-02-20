Market cap of Adeia Inc. [ADEA] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Adeia Inc. [NASDAQ: ADEA] closed the trading session at $10.60 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.54, while the highest price level was $10.87. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Adeia and Qorvo Enter into Hybrid Bonding License Agreement.

“Semiconductor industry leaders are looking to 3D structures, packages and interconnect innovations to elevate performance and expand functionality on miniaturized footprints,” said Dana Escobar, chief licensing officer and general manager, semiconductor, for Adeia. “Hybrid bonding technology introduces new opportunities to optimize the architecture of the RF front-end semiconductor devices and modules to enhance functionality, performance and size of the solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.81 percent and weekly performance of -4.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 140.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 506.22K shares, ADEA reached to a volume of 411331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adeia Inc. [ADEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADEA shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adeia Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADEA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ADEA stock trade performance evaluation

Adeia Inc. [ADEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, ADEA shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Adeia Inc. [ADEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Adeia Inc. [ADEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adeia Inc. [ADEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +59.67. Adeia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14.

Adeia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adeia Inc. [ADEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adeia Inc. go to 15.00%.

Adeia Inc. [ADEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,024 million, or 94.50% of ADEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,535,344, which is approximately 4.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,586,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.41 million in ADEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $128.4 million in ADEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Adeia Inc. [NASDAQ:ADEA] by around 8,671,816 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 9,213,189 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 78,731,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,616,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADEA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,522 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,889 shares during the same period.