Market Analysts see Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] gained 0.37% or 0.0 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 105176 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Theratechnologies Announces Path to Resume TH1902 Clinical Development.

Following a voluntary pause in the study’s enrollment on December 1, 2022, the Company formed a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) to help determine the best developmental path forward for TH1902. In addition to the study’s principal investigator, the SAC includes several medical oncologists from across the U.S., who are leading experts in the end-to-end lifecycle of oncology drug development:.

It opened the trading session at $0.96, the shares rose to $1.00 and dropped to $0.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THTX points out that the company has recorded -54.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 238.97K shares, THTX reached to a volume of 105176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $8 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Theratechnologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for THTX stock

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, THTX shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9682, while it was recorded at 0.9228 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8858 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]

There are presently around $24 million, or 28.04% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,799,125, which is approximately 9.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,877,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.72 million in THTX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.75 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly 31.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 3,088,401 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 285,735 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,364,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,738,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,192 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 142,721 shares during the same period.