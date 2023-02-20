Market Analysts see Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Sight Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SGHT] loss -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $11.78 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Sight Sciences Announces 1,000th TearCare® Customer Installation.

Over 1,000 Professional Eye Care Practices Have integrated the TearCare® System to Treat Root Cause of Dry Eye Disease due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD).

Sight Sciences Inc. represents 47.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $539.52 million with the latest information. SGHT stock price has been found in the range of $11.46 to $12.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.22K shares, SGHT reached a trading volume of 99347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGHT shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sight Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sight Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sight Sciences Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

Trading performance analysis for SGHT stock

Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, SGHT shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.15 and a Gross Margin at +82.41. Sight Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.67.

Sight Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sight Sciences Inc. [SGHT]

There are presently around $290 million, or 68.80% of SGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGHT stocks are: D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with ownership of 5,852,036, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; KCK LTD., holding 4,776,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.26 million in SGHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.61 million in SGHT stock with ownership of nearly 0.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sight Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Sight Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SGHT] by around 2,127,519 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,771,546 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,697,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,596,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGHT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,751 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 975,708 shares during the same period.