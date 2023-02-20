Market Analysts see Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] price surged by 4.56 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 2, 2023, following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the “Puma Biotechnology Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the Puma Biotechnology website at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call and will be archived on Puma’s website for 90 days.

A sum of 185924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 399.54K shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares reached a high of $4.395 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.36.

The one-year PBYI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.26. The average equity rating for PBYI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $8, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PBYI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, PBYI shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.51 and a Gross Margin at +74.84. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.51.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $122 million, or 61.30% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,235,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,588,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.65 million in PBYI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.67 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly -4.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 2,661,546 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,836,626 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,371,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,869,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,637,944 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 334,523 shares during the same period.