Market Analysts see Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM] falling to $24. Time to buy?

Primoris Services Corporation [NASDAQ: PRIM] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $26.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, after market close. The Company’s press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.prim.com.

In conjunction with the press release, management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and its business outlook for 2023.

Primoris Services Corporation represents 53.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. PRIM stock price has been found in the range of $25.60 to $26.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.17K shares, PRIM reached a trading volume of 227167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRIM shares is $27.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Primoris Services Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Primoris Services Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primoris Services Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for PRIM stock

Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, PRIM shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 25.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Primoris Services Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Primoris Services Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primoris Services Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Primoris Services Corporation [PRIM]

There are presently around $1,237 million, or 92.00% of PRIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,436,419, which is approximately 3.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,731,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.97 million in PRIM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $101.06 million in PRIM stock with ownership of nearly 19.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primoris Services Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Primoris Services Corporation [NASDAQ:PRIM] by around 3,180,946 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,414,991 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,620,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,216,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRIM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,665 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 633,973 shares during the same period.