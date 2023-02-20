Market Analysts see Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Paragon 28 Inc. [NYSE: FNA] jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.98 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Paragon 28, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Connection with Public Offering of Common Stock.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“Paragon”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today completion of the sale of an additional 975,000 shares of its common stock, pursuant to the exercise in full of the option to purchase additional shares granted to the underwriters in connection with Paragon’s recently completed underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. 562,500 shares were sold by Paragon and 412,500 shares were sold by certain selling securityholders. After giving effect to the sale of these additional shares, a total of 4,312,500 shares were sold by Paragon and 3,162,500 shares were sold by the selling securityholders in the offering. Paragon received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $73.3 million in the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Paragon. Paragon did not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling securityholders.

Paragon intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Paragon, for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. Paragon may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in products, technologies or businesses that are complementary to its business; however, Paragon currently does not have any agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions.

Paragon 28 Inc. stock is now -5.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.03 and lowest of $17.4503 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.49, which means current price is +10.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 304.22K shares, FNA reached a trading volume of 402497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNA shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Paragon 28 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paragon 28 Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has FNA stock performed recently?

Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.92. With this latest performance, FNA shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.14 for the last 200 days.

Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.31 and a Gross Margin at +74.92. Paragon 28 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.25.

Paragon 28 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Paragon 28 Inc. [FNA]

There are presently around $543 million, or 40.50% of FNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNA stocks are: MVM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 13,659,625, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,851,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.27 million in FNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.77 million in FNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Paragon 28 Inc. [NYSE:FNA] by around 15,000,432 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,161,055 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,042,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,204,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,026,206 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 88,544 shares during the same period.