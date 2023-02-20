Market Analysts see EchoStar Corporation [SATS] falling to $27. Time to buy?

EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ: SATS] price surged by 3.16 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on February 17, 2023 that EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar’s investor relations website at EchoStar Investor Relations. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. The webcast of the call will be available on the EchoStar investor relations website for approximately one month, two hours following the conference call.

EchoStar’s press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

A sum of 184388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 261.68K shares. EchoStar Corporation shares reached a high of $18.415 and dropped to a low of $17.79 until finishing in the latest session at $18.29.

The one-year SATS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.17. The average equity rating for SATS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EchoStar Corporation [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EchoStar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $47.79 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2019, representing the official price target for EchoStar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

SATS Stock Performance Analysis:

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for EchoStar Corporation [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EchoStar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corporation [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +37.28. EchoStar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11.

EchoStar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

SATS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corporation go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $596 million, or 93.10% of SATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,648,576, which is approximately 13.078% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,431,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.76 million in SATS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.95 million in SATS stock with ownership of nearly 4.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ:SATS] by around 2,703,171 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,851,726 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 27,039,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,594,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,683 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 479,711 shares during the same period.