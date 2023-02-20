Market Analysts see Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Cohen & Steers Inc. [NYSE: CNS] jumped around 0.93 points on Friday, while shares priced at $74.20 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM) and International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP), effective as of the close of business on February 17, 2023.

Cohen & Steers Inc. stock is now 14.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNS Stock saw the intraday high of $74.33 and lowest of $72.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.21, which means current price is +14.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.76K shares, CNS reached a trading volume of 102696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNS shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Cohen & Steers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Cohen & Steers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $76, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohen & Steers Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has CNS stock performed recently?

Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, CNS shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.88, while it was recorded at 74.16 for the last single week of trading, and 68.87 for the last 200 days.

Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +83.89. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.57.

Earnings analysis for Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cohen & Steers Inc. go to 1.90%.

Insider trade positions for Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]

There are presently around $1,823 million, or 48.90% of CNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNS stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 3,058,502, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,622,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.59 million in CNS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.72 million in CNS stock with ownership of nearly -7.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohen & Steers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Cohen & Steers Inc. [NYSE:CNS] by around 2,242,838 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,058,194 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,261,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,562,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,882 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 161,993 shares during the same period.