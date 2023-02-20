Market Analysts see Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ: ACTG] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.36 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Acacia Announces Commencement of Rights Offering.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced its previously-announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”).

Under the terms of the Rights Offering, the Company will distribute non-transferable subscription rights to record holders (“Eligible Securityholders”) of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) held as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on February 13, 2023, the record date for the Rights Offering. The subscription period for the Rights Offering commences today and will terminate at 5 p.m. Eastern time on March 1, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”).

Acacia Research Corporation stock is now 3.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACTG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.42 and lowest of $4.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.30, which means current price is +13.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 237.76K shares, ACTG reached a trading volume of 104351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Acacia Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2016, representing the official price target for Acacia Research Corporation stock. On December 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ACTG shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acacia Research Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26.

How has ACTG stock performed recently?

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, ACTG shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Acacia Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acacia Research Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]

There are presently around $107 million, or 50.20% of ACTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACTG stocks are: STARBOARD VALUE LP with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 1,997,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 million in ACTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.68 million in ACTG stock with ownership of nearly 0.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acacia Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ:ACTG] by around 8,244,312 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,623,533 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,652,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,520,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,402,180 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 150,774 shares during the same period.