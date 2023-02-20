MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] Is Currently -3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ: MMYT] loss -3.06% on the last trading session, reaching $26.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2023 that MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results on January 31, 2023.

MakeMyTrip Limited represents 109.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.90 billion with the latest information. MMYT stock price has been found in the range of $26.495 to $27.2704.

If compared to the average trading volume of 316.73K shares, MMYT reached a trading volume of 228022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMYT shares is $39.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMYT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MakeMyTrip Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for MakeMyTrip Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MMYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MakeMyTrip Limited is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for MMYT stock

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, MMYT shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.02, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 28.73 for the last 200 days.

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.80 and a Gross Margin at +10.79. MakeMyTrip Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

MakeMyTrip Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MakeMyTrip Limited go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]

There are presently around $1,227 million, or 69.90% of MMYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMYT stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 6,534,532, which is approximately 1.704% of the company’s market cap and around 85.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 3,732,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.25 million in MMYT stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $81.5 million in MMYT stock with ownership of nearly -7.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MakeMyTrip Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ:MMYT] by around 6,281,880 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,966,533 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,912,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,161,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMYT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,732 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 427,884 shares during the same period.