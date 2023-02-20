Loop Capital slashes price target on Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] – find out why.

Ingevity Corporation [NYSE: NGVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.35%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Ingevity to highlight road striping capabilities and expanded pavement marking portfolio at the American Traffic Safety Services Association Convention and Traffic Expo.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) will showcase its recently acquired downstream road striping capabilities and the company’s expanded portfolio of pavement marking materials, including thermoplastic pavement markings, waterborne traffic paints, glass beads and preformed thermoplastics, at the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) 2023 Convention and Traffic Expo in Phoenix, AZ, February 18-21, 2023.

The team will highlight Ingevity’s expanded pavement marking capabilities since acquiring Ozark Materials in October 2022, including GreenLane™ Spray, a specialty paint used for marking bike lanes, and ThermoAccel™, a durable thermoplastic pavement marking that can be applied using standard equipment and eliminates the need for a primer application.

Over the last 12 months, NGVT stock rose by 36.16%. The one-year Ingevity Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.03. The average equity rating for NGVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 37.84 million shares outstanding and 37.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 174.35K shares, NGVT stock reached a trading volume of 185841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGVT shares is $96.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Ingevity Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $89 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingevity Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $66, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on NGVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingevity Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGVT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NGVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, NGVT shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.48, while it was recorded at 89.87 for the last single week of trading, and 70.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingevity Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.53. Ingevity Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.92.

Ingevity Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NGVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingevity Corporation go to 6.20%.

Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,130 million, or 93.40% of NGVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGVT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,567,023, which is approximately 1.572% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,700,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.82 million in NGVT stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $195.24 million in NGVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingevity Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Ingevity Corporation [NYSE:NGVT] by around 1,739,933 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 1,481,845 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 31,265,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,487,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGVT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,225 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 108,429 shares during the same period.