Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] gain 34.90% so far this year. What now?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KYMR] gained 4.27% or 1.38 points to close at $33.67 with a heavy trading volume of 404399 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Kymera Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company also presenting at upcoming investor conferences.

It opened the trading session at $32.51, the shares rose to $34.02 and dropped to $31.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KYMR points out that the company has recorded 15.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 735.39K shares, KYMR reached to a volume of 404399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KYMR shares is $55.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KYMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KYMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KYMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74.

Trading performance analysis for KYMR stock

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, KYMR shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KYMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.21, while it was recorded at 33.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -138.03 and a Gross Margin at +96.71. Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -137.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.34.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KYMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]

There are presently around $1,906 million, or 98.50% of KYMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KYMR stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 5,984,736, which is approximately -12.958% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 4,692,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.0 million in KYMR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $154.58 million in KYMR stock with ownership of nearly 34.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KYMR] by around 6,960,748 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,371 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,667,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,601,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KYMR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,919 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,379 shares during the same period.