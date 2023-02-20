Korn Ferry [KFY] gain 13.41% so far this year. What now?

Korn Ferry [NYSE: KFY] gained 1.56% or 0.88 points to close at $57.41 with a heavy trading volume of 182826 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Korn Ferry Partners with Fortune for the 26th Year on World’s Most Admired Companies List.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that it has partnered with Fortune for the 26th year on the World’s Most Admired Companies (WMAC) list.

As part of the long-standing partnership, Korn Ferry collaborates with Fortune to help identify the World’s Most Admired Companies and what makes highly regarded and successful organizations stand out among their peers. Most Admired Companies are defined as scoring in the top half of their industries on overall reputation, with peer companies scoring in the bottom half.

It opened the trading session at $56.74, the shares rose to $57.65 and dropped to $56.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KFY points out that the company has recorded -13.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 296.86K shares, KFY reached to a volume of 182826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Korn Ferry [KFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KFY shares is $66.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Korn Ferry shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Korn Ferry stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $43, while Sidoti kept a Buy rating on KFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korn Ferry is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KFY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for KFY stock

Korn Ferry [KFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, KFY shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Korn Ferry [KFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.20, while it was recorded at 56.57 for the last single week of trading, and 56.35 for the last 200 days.

Korn Ferry [KFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Korn Ferry [KFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.76. Korn Ferry’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.78.

Korn Ferry’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Korn Ferry [KFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korn Ferry go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Korn Ferry [KFY]

There are presently around $2,882 million, or 97.30% of KFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KFY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,485,915, which is approximately 0.363% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,921,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.37 million in KFY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $175.75 million in KFY stock with ownership of nearly 5.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Korn Ferry stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Korn Ferry [NYSE:KFY] by around 2,941,592 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 2,633,581 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 44,631,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,206,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KFY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 520,131 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 706,526 shares during the same period.