KB Financial Group Inc. [KB] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

KB Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: KB] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.98 during the day while it closed the day at $38.86. The company report on December 18, 2022 that GLN and KB Join Forces to Establish Global Payment Network.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– KB Kookmin Bank to join GLN network to expand Korea-driven global payment network.

– Korean financial groups cooperate to strengthen global payment network and lead the future financial ecosystem.

KB Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -11.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KB stock has inclined by 4.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.20% and gained 0.52% year-on date.

The market cap for KB stock reached $15.48 billion, with 389.63 million shares outstanding and 19.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 203.42K shares, KB reached a trading volume of 182530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KB Financial Group Inc. [KB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KB shares is $55.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KB Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for KB Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 212.56.

KB stock trade performance evaluation

KB Financial Group Inc. [KB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, KB shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for KB Financial Group Inc. [KB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.96, while it was recorded at 40.72 for the last single week of trading, and 39.10 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KB Financial Group Inc. [KB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Financial Group Inc. go to 8.20%.

KB Financial Group Inc. [KB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $949 million, or 6.40% of KB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KB stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,001,687, which is approximately -2.313% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; TRINITY STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 2,056,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.9 million in KB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.67 million in KB stock with ownership of nearly 20.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in KB Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:KB] by around 1,949,746 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,165,405 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,314,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,429,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,104 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 278,085 shares during the same period.